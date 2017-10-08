Rain forces rescheduling of unofficial ODIs

The second and third matches of the unofficial ODI series between India A and New Zealand A has been postponed due to rain in Visakhapatnam. The first match, which was scheduled for Friday, October 6, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The second and third matches, originally scheduled for October 8 and 10, will now be held on October 10 and 11. The fourth and fifth matches will go on as scheduled, on October 13 and 15.

There were no reserve days planned for the series originally, but the matches have been rescheduled to comply with a request from the New Zealand A management, who wanted their players to have some game time, with six among their squad set to be named in the senior New Zealand team that is touring India for three ODIs and three T20Is, starting October 22.