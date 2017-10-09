Delhi fall short of outright win amid slow last hour

Group A

Delhi 435 (Gambhir 137, Rana 110, Ahmed 7-68) and 49 for 2 (Chand 25*) drew with Assam 258 (Purkayastha 66, Gokul 51, Ishant 5-38) and 255 (Roy 87, Rahman 63, Manan 3-58)

Scorecard

While centuries from Nitish Rana and Gautam Gambhir had already secured a first-innings lead for Delhi on the second day, they had a chance to pull off an outright win over Assam on the fourth day in Delhi.

With Assam falling for 255 in their second innings, Delhi were left with a target of 79, of which they managed 49 for 2 in eight overs. Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand claimed that Assam were expected to bowl 14 overs and the game would have had a different result if that had happened.

"Of course, it was very deliberate. They were supposed to bowl 14 overs and at least they should have bowled 10 or 11 overs, but bowling half of the overs does not make sense," Chand said after the match. "It's not about winning, it's more about those points. These three points make a lot of difference in the end.

"I was constantly telling the umpires to make sure that these guys are bowling quick overs. They did tell them, but they were too slow and you can't do much about it. Of course, the light was also falling. Two-three overs more, and things could have been different. But you can't really point out that this right or this is wrong. Any team in that position would have done the same thing. Had we been bowling, we would have done the same thing. So fair enough. Bad luck to us."

Assam began the day on 60 for 3 with No. 3 Sibsankar Roy on 28 and he saw the side past 150. However, his wicket was the first in slide that saw Assam lose three for 33 runs. While Roy scored 87, wicketkeeper Wasiqur Rahman's 63 lifted the side to 255.

Ishant Sharma, who took a five-for in the first innings, was wicketless in the second innings while allrounder Manan Sharma took 3 for 58.

The match between Hyderabad and Maharashtra was abandoned without a ball bowled after rain wiped out all four days of play.

Group B

Rajasthan 330 (Bist 113, Menaria 69, Mudhasir 5-81) and 246 for 4 (Bishnoi 101*, Lomror 65*, Rohit 2-28) drew with Jammu & Kashmir 436 for 8 dec (Bandy 102, Rasool 97)

Scorecard

Parvez Rasool works one on the leg side Ashwin Rajput

Having already conceded a first-innings lead to Jammu & Kashmir on the third day, Rajasthan's batsmen played out a draw on the fourth day in Jaipur.

J&K declared early on the fourth morning on 436 for 8, adding only four runs to their overnight score to take their lead to 106. J&K seamer Rohit Sharma then took two quick wickets to leave Rajasthan at 69 for 4 by the 20th over. However, Rajesh Bishnoi and Mahipal Lomror safely saw out the day for Rajasthan with an unbroken 177-run partnership. Bishnoi scored his third first-class hundred, ending the day on 101 not out off 138 balls, while 17-year-old Lomror played a steady 65 not out.