Tamil Nadu survive Andhra scare; Yusuf's twin tons not enough for Baroda

Tamil Nadu 176 (Aparajith 51, Bhatt 4-52, Prithvi Raj 3-39) and 350 for 6 dec (Aparajith 108*, Abhinav 95, M Vijay 55, Prithvi Raj 3-61) drew with Andhra 309 (Sumanth 109, Hebbar 64, Ashwin 4-71, K Vignesh 3-73) and 198 for 7 (KS Bharat 64, Bhui 40, K Vignesh 3-34)

B Aparajith

Late defensive bowling from seamer K Vignesh and R Ashwin restricted Andhra to 198 for 7 in their chase of 218, after the visitors gave Tamil Nadu a scare on the final day in Chennai.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 133 and begun the final day on 112 for 2 in their second innings, Tamil Nadu scored at 4.66 an over before declaring at 350 for 6, setting Andhra 218 with just over 40 overs left in the day.

The overnight pair of captain Abhinav Mukund and B Aparajith extended their partnership to 113 before Abhinav holed out for 95 off left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt. Aparajith went on to score his sixth first-class hundred - an unbeaten 108 - which included a partnership of 72 with opener M Vijay, who returned to bat after retiring hurt on the third day because of an ankle sprain.

Andhra's openers DB Prasanth and KS Bharat took them to 52 for 0 at tea, leaving them 166 to get in what would eventually be 26 overs in the final session. The openers extended their stand 85, before they were both dismissed by left-arm spinner Rahil Shah. Ricky Bhui made a run-a-ball 40, and the equation was reduced to 57 off 36 balls with seven wickets in hand when he fell. The rest of the middle-order struck at over 100 to bring Andhra close, but Ashwin's dismissal of Ashwin Hebbar was followed by a K Vignesh over that went for only two runs, besides the wicket of B Sumanth.

Andhra went in to the final over needing 20, but K Vignesh removed Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari off the second ball and conceded no further runs before the game was called off.

Madhya Pradesh 551 for 8 (Shubham 196, Ankit 104, Swapnil 3-136) and 73 for 2 (Harpreet 44*, Sheth 2-19) beat Baroda302 (Yusuf 111, Irfan 80, Pandey 2-44) and 318 (Pathan 136*, Sheth 109, Pandey 5-40, Hirwani 3-77) by eight wickets

Yusuf Pathan struck his second quickfire century of the match, and was involved in another big partnership - this time with medium-pacer Atit Sheth for the eighth wicket - but couldn't help Baroda from slipping to an eight-wicket loss against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

Baroda started the day on 41 for 1, having been asked to follow on after conceding a first-innings lead of 249. Overnight batsman Kedar Devdhar fell off the first ball of the day to Ishwar Pandey, who took five wickets in a collapse that saw Baroda fall to 68 for 7 only 13 overs into the day.

Yusuf, who had put up 188 with Irfan Pathan in the first innings to rescue Baroda from 54 for 4, performed the rescue act, again, with Sheth. He hit 16 fours and seven sixes to finish with an unbeaten 136 off 154 balls, most of which came in a partnership of 218 with Sheth who brought up his maiden first-class century before falling to legspinner Mihir Hirwani (3-77) for 109. The pair struck at more than five per over, helping Baroda erase the deficit, but the innings ended on 318, shortly after they were separated. Chasing 70, Madhya Pradesh lost both Waseem Ahmed and Naman Ojha in the first over, but Harpreet Singh and opener Rajat Patidar saw the side home.

Tripura 194 for 8 (Udiyan 104*, Dhiraj 5-55) drew with Odisha 18 for 1 (Murasingh 1-4)

Tripura opener Udiyan Bose scored his second first-class century and Odisha's left-arm-spinner Dhiraj Singh finished with 5 for 55 as the two teams took a point each following a truncated game in Cuttack. The final day saw 71 overs of play, after the first three days saw only two in total. Tripura, sitting on 156 for 3 courtesy an 83-run stand between Udiyan and Yashpal Singh, collapsed before declaring on 194 for 8. Manishankar Murasingh then took the only wicket to fall in Odisha's innings of five overs before play was called off.