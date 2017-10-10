Australia bowl, Stoinis returns, India unchanged

Australia chose to bowl v India

The evening skies engulf the newly-constructed Barsapara stadium Associated Press

On a pitch that seemed moist and soft underneath, David Warner asked India to bat first at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is making its international debut. Dew was expected to be a concern later in the night, which was why Virat Kohli too admitted he would have preferred to bowl first.

Australia, looking to stay alive in the series, brought Marcus Stoinis back to replace Daniel Christian. That being the only change meant Glenn Maxwell got another go. India were unchanged.

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Australia 1 David Warner (capt.), 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Travis Head, 4 Moises Henriques, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Tim Paine (wk), 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Adam Zampa, 10, 11 Jason Behrendorff