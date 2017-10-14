Gowtham four-for leads Karnataka's strong start

Offspinner K Gowtham picked four wickets to lead Karnataka's strong display. They skittled Assam for 145 after electing to bowl first in Mysore. Karnataka captain R Vinay Kumar (2 for 17) and legspinner Shreyas Gopal (3 for 43) combined to rip through the top and middle order before Gowtham carved up the tail. Gokul Sharma, the Assam captain, top-scored with 55. Karnataka's openers R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal steered them to 77 for no loss at close.

Delhi rallied around after losing their top three cheaply to put up 318 for 6 against Railways at the Karnail Singh Stadium. Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand and Dhruv Shorey fell inside the first 10 overs as Delhi were tottering at 34 for 3. Nitish Rana repaired the damage with a fourth-wicket stand of 109 with Himmat Singh, who made 45. Rana top-scored with 89 and added 57 more for the fifth wicket before becoming offspinner Shivakant Shukla's first victim. Anuj Rawat (74) and Manan Sharma (68 not out) then stitched together 111 for the sixth wicket to shore up the innings.

After forcing the third and final T20 international between India and Australia to be abandoned without even the toss happening, inclement weather in Hyderabad has now washed out the opening day of the second-round fixture between the hosts and Uttar Pradesh at the Gymkhana Ground. Hyderabad are yet to step onto the field for a single ball in this Ranji Trophy, having suffered a similar fate in the first-round fixture against Maharashtra. Another washout could severely hurt their qualification chances.