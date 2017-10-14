Naman Ojha's 99* rescues Madhya Pradesh

Naman Ojha was left to wait until Sunday to get his 21st first-class century, but his unbeaten 99 helped Madhya Pradesh recover from early hiccups and finish on 250 for 5 against Mumbai in Indore. Ojha, who walked in to bat with MP tottering on 15 for 2, strung together an unbeaten century stand with Ankit Sharma, who finished on 63 not out. Debutant pacer Akash Parkar picked up two wickets for Mumbai.

Unlike Ojha, Tripura's Smit Patel and Yashpal Singh won't walk out on Sunday with a shot at a hundred as both narrowly missed the mark against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Smit and Yashpal rescued Tripura from 41 for 3 by adding 162 for the fourth wicket that took them past 200. But they collapsed thereafter to lose four wickets for 41 runs and finish on 244 for 7.

It began with Smit's dismissal for 99 when he was caught off the offspinner Washington Sundar. Yashpal hung around for another 13 overs, but Tripura clawed, collecting just 29 runs in that time. Yashpal's vigil ended when he was stumped off India offspinner R Ashwin for 96. Tamil Nadu bowled well collectively, with five of their six bowlers picking up at least a wicket.

Kedar Devdhar and Vishnu Solanki's third-wicket partnership of 134 lifted Baroda from 43 for 2, but they again slid after the partnership was broken to finish on 247 for 7 against Andhra in Vadodara. Devdhar struck 11 fours en route to 93 before his dismissal at the hands of medium pacer Karthik Raman ended the partnership. Solanki, despite grinding it out for 146 balls for his 61, struck four fours and three sixes. Andhra's bowlers hunted in a pack, and B Ayyappa led them with 3 for 46. Andhra wicketkeeper KS Bharat had a productive day behind the stumps, netting four catches.