Manan, Gowtham sparkle with all-round displays

K Gowtham followed up his four-wicket haul on the first day with an imperious century that helped Karnataka establish a massive first-innings lead over Assam in Mysore. Karnataka began the day on 77 for 0, after having sent Assam packing for 145. R Samarth, unbeaten on 47 overnight, first raised a century of his own, ending with 123 off 234 balls. Samarth fell soon after Gowtham's arrival at 190 for 3, before the latter laid into Assam's bowlers with an unbeaten 147 off 158 balls, clattering 10 fours and six sixes. Gowtham added 103 for the sixth wicket with Stuart Binny (41) and then an unbroken 109 with Shreyas Gopal.

Manan Sharma notched up his maiden first-class century and followed it up with two wickets as Delhi flattened Railways at the Karnail Singh Stadium. Delhi began the day on 318 for 6 with Manan unbeaten on 68. He doubled his tally and swelled his seventh-wicket stand with Pulkit Narang (55) to 117. Delhi folded shortly after Manan's dismissal to be all out for 447. In reply, Railways were tottering at 58 for 5 by stumps. Ishant Sharma had carved up their top-order, before Manan took out their Nos. 4 and 5 cheaply.

Hyderabad's wet spells prevented play from happening for the second straight day between Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh at the Gymkhana Ground. With the first day, too, washed out, the match is yet to see a single ball bowled.