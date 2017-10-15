Jadeja's double-century propels Saurashtra

Ravindra Jadeja's double-century underpinned Saurashtra's dominant batting performance against Jammu & Kashmir in Rajkot. Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 150 overnight, struck another 51 runs, while Snell Patel, who resumed on 31, ended up with 94 as Saurashtra racked up 624 for 7 before declaring their innings. Jammu & Kashmir openers Ahmed Bandy and Shubham Khajuria could not build on starts, while Pranav Gupta and Ian Dev Singh were sent back cheaply. The side finished on 103 for 4, with Parvez Rasool, their captain, unbeaten on 23. The left-arm-spinning Jadejas - Ravindra and Dharmendrasinh - combined to take all four wickets, the latter accounting for three of them.

Chirag Gandhi's unbeaten 91 gave Gujarat the first-innings lead against Kerala in Nadiad. Gujarat began the day on 60 for 2 in response to Kerala's first-innings 208. With Gujarat at 164 for 6, either team could have taken the lead, but Gandhi ensured the hosts would be that team, striking 12 fours and a six in his 142-ball knock. He found support from Rujul Bhatt with whom he added 90 runs for the seventh wicket. Gandhi is in the middle of an unbroken last-wicket stand of 28 with Siddharth Desai, who is yet to contribute a run. MD Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena took three wickets each for Kerala.

Tajinder Singh's maiden first-class century shored up Rajasthan to 423 in their first innings against Jharkhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Tajinder resumed on 66 in the company of the overnight centurion Amitkumar Gautam, who scored just four more before being dismissed. Tajinder finished with 134 with the help of 18 fours and a six before becoming the ninth man dismissed. Rajasthan were also aided by contributions of 35 from their captain Pankaj Singh at No. 10 and an unbeaten 18 from their No. 11 Khaleel Ahmed. Jharkhand lost their openers early to be reduced to 15 for 2 before Saurabh Tiwary (56*) and Virat Singh (28*) rescued them with an unbroken 82-run stand.