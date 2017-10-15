Satish, Ramaswamy hundreds punish Punjab

Hundreds from opener Sanjay Ramaswamy and professional Ganesh Satish ensured Vidarbha stretched their first-innings lead to 258 against Punjab on the second day in Mohali.

They put on 178 for the fourth wicket before thirties from Apoorv Wankhade and Akshay Karnewar took the score beyond 400. While Ramaswamy was dismissed by Pargat Singh for 161, Satish remained unbeaten on 126. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma - who was part of the India Under-19 squad that toured England earlier this year - picked up 2 for 110. On the opening day, Punjab had crashed to 161 all out in 42.2 overs.

Bengal took strong strides towards an outright win against Chhattisgarh in Raipur. After piling up 529 for 7 declared, they reduced the hosts to 62 for 5 with fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ashok Dinda sharing the first four wickets. Offspinner Amir Gani claimed the other wicket to fall, after which Manoj Singh and Abhimanyu Chauhan took Chhattisgarh to stumps without any further damage.

Earlier, Sudip Chatterjee, who began the day on 58, completed his tenth first-class hundred and his second in two matches. While Manoj Tiwary (36), who was playing his 100th first-class match and Wriddhiman Saha (27) did not build on starts, Anustup Majumdar and B Amit made fifties to set up the declaration. Shami and Dinda then amplified the advantage with the new ball. Ashutosh Singh, however, counterattacked, hitting 51 of the side's 80.

Himachal Pradesh's openers Priyanshu Khanduri and Ankush Bains hit hundreds each in a 237-run stand to pave the way for a 101-run first-innings lead against Goa in Dharamsala. Both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession, but cameos from Paras Dogra (21) and Nikhil Gangta (32*) took the side past 350.

Darshan Misal was the only Goa bowler to concede less than three runs an over. On the first day, medium pacer Pankaj Jaiswal picked up four wickets to bowl out Goa for 255.