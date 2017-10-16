Karnataka, Delhi eye bonus-point wins

Karnataka were in line for a bonus-point win over Assam as K Gowtham triggered another second-innings meltdown courtesy three wickets to take his match tally to seven, in addition to a maiden first-class century. Assam, made to follow-on, were tottering at 169 for 6, still needing 155 to avoid an innings defeat in Mysore.

Gowtham was complemented by fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who picked up two wickets. The only semblance of resistance from Assam came courtesy a 56-run fourth-wicket stand between Gokul Sharma and Sibsankar Roy, who made 44. Gokul, the captain, was unbeaten on 62.

Delhi, denied victory courtesy bad light in their season opener, were in closing distance of seven straight points at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi. Following on, Railways, were reduced to 157 for 6, requiring another 154 to avoid an innings defeat. Pulkit Narang, Vikas Mishra and Manan Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Ishant Sharma, the Delhi captain, sent down 10 overs for 19 runs and no wickets. Nitin Bhille, the top-scorer for Railways in the match, remained unbeaten on 54 at the close of play on the third day.

Hyderabad's frustration continued as they couldn't step out onto the field for a seventh consecutive day this season. Their second game, at Gymkhana Grounds in Hyderabad, is set to face similar fate as the first one: abandoned without a ball bowled. Torrential rain in Hyderabad had earlier rendered the outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium unsuitable for the T20I between India and Australia last week. Uttar Pradesh, their opponents, are also in desperate need for game time, particularly after a loss to Railways in their tournament opener.