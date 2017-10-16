Rahul, Karn added to Board President's XI squad

KL Rahul and Karn Sharma have been added to the Board President's XI squad that will play New Zealand in two warm-up games in Mumbai on October 17 and 19.

Rahul, who didn't feature in the ODI series against Australia, was dropped for the ODIs against New Zealand, while Karn replaced the injured 18-year old legspinner Rahul Chahar after an impressive run for India A against New Zealand A across formats.

Karn picked up 16 wickets in the two unofficial Tests, which India A swept, and collected nine more, including a five-for, in the four one-dayers. In the final match, his unbeaten 38 helped steer India A home in a tense chase.

Karn, who was a late call-up to the India A squad, also picked up two five-fors in two Duleep Trophy matches at the start of the season last month.

Updated Board President's XI squad: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Singh, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.