Vihari, Bhui tons give Andhra control

A hundred from Jay Bista and vital half-centuries from Siddesh Lad (82) and Suryakumar Yadav (91) helped Mumbai squeeze out a first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Mumbai, who resumed on 130 for 1 in reply to MP's 409, slipped from 260 for 2 to 296 for 5. The lower order rally was led by debutant Akash Parkar (21) and wicketkeeper Sufiyan Sheikh, unbeaten on 30. Mumbai ended on 415 for 8.

Hundreds from Hanuma Vihari, the captain, and Ricky Bhui helped Andhra wrest control over Baroda in Vadodara. The pair added 308 for the third wicket to comfortably overhaul Baroda's 373; they ended the day on 505 for 9. B Sumanth was unbeaten on 45. Atit Sheth, the medium pacer, picked up his second five-for in just his sixth first-class match. The Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - were wicketless across 32 overs.

Tamil Nadu's push for an outright win, against Tripura, was thwarted by bad light in Chennai with just little over an hour's play possible. Washington Sundar could add just three to his overnight 156 as Tamil Nadu, who secured a first innings lead, ended on 357 for 4 at stumps. B Indrajith (89 not out) and R Ashwin were at the crease, with Tamil Nadu ahead by 99. Dinesh Karthik, who flew in only on the morning of the match, was out for 5.