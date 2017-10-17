Karnataka, Delhi snatch full points

Karnataka started the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season with an emphatic bonus-point victory over Assam in Mysore. Vinay Kumar, the captain, picked up three of the four wickets they needed on the final day as Assam, following-on, hurtled to an innings-and-121-run defeat.

Resuming on 169 for 6, Assam lasted little less than an hour, with only Gokul Sharma, the captain, offering any sort of resistance in making 66. Vinay finished with figures of 4 for 31, while his new-ball partner Abhimanyu Mithun and offspinner K Gowtham picked three wickets apiece. Gowtham finished the game with seven wickets and a maiden first-class century. Assam now have two outright defeats in as many matches.

A bonus-point win over Railways helped Delhi temporarily top the group standings. Denied an outright win by bad light in their season opener, Delhi now have 10 points after two rounds. On Tuesday, they needed less than a session to wrap up the innings-and-105-run victory at Karnail Singh Stadium.

Manan Sharma, the allrounder, capped off a memorable game by picking up three second-innings wickets. He ended with seven in the match along with a maiden first-class century that helped Delhi build an imposing lead. Nitin Bhille, unbeaten on 54 overnight, top-scored with 73 for Railways, who now have one win and a loss in two matches.

Hyderabad endured a second successive abandonment, courtesy rain and a slushy outfield at the Gymkhana grounds. That means they're yet to take the field this season and have just two points in as many matches. The result didn't help Uttar Pradesh either. Desperately needing game time to get back on track after a shock loss to Railways, they had to settle for a solitary point.