Bad light halts Tamil Nadu's victory push

Only 34 overs of play were possible on the final day in Chennai, as Tamil Nadu collected first-innings lead points against Tripura at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Tamil Nadu declared on their overnight score of 357 for 4 on the fourth morning, and attempted to force a result out of the game, but bad light meant that the game ended in a draw.

The day started with Rahil Shah's slow-left armers dismissingTripura openers Bishal Ghosh (3) and Udiyan Bose (12) in his first spell, to reduce the visitors to 21 for 2, still 78 runs behind Tamil Nadu's first-innings lead. Bad light stopped play momentarily, before the players resumed play once again.

Rajesh Banik (19) and Smit Patel (35*) then added 41 runs for the third wicket in 17.2 overs, before the former fell to Washington Sundar. No further wickets fell in the next 10.4 overs before bad light stopped play once again, following which the game never restarted. Tripura, who finished on 91 for 3, collected one point for the draw, while Tamil Nadu took home three.

In Vadodara, Baroda survived a batting collapse to collect one point against Andhra, after fifties from Aditya Waghmode (56), Vishnu Solanki (68) and Swapnil Singh (50*) helped them avoid an outright loss. Baroda finished the day on 195 for 6, with five of their batsmen out for less than ten, as Andhra's varied bowling attack chipped away with regular wickets. Baroda had recovered from an early wobble - where they were 10 for 2 in 6.2 overs - courtesy a 122-run third-wicket partnership between between Waghmode and Solanki as the game looked to finish in a tame draw, but three late wickets, all for the addition of no run, bought life into the game's final stages.

Andhra, in their first innings, finished on 554 all out, adding 49 runs to their overnight score of 505 for 9, with B Sumanth eventually out for 86. After that Baroda recovered from their early stutter, but were reduced from 132 for 2 to 136 for 6, as Andhra tried to press on for the win. Yusuf Pathan fell for a duck, and Ashwin Hebbar took two wickets to make for an interesting final session, but Swapnil Singh's unbeaten fifty meant that the game finished as a draw.