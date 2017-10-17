KL Rahul, Karun Nair called up for Karnataka duty

The latest news and updates from the Ranji Trophy season

Karun Nair and KL Rahul put on 239 runs for the sixth wicket PTI

Rahul, Nair added to Karnataka squad: KL Rahul and Karun Nair have been named in Karnataka's squad for the third round of Ranji Trophy matches beginning October 24, against Hyderabad in Shimoga. Both of them are currently part of the Board President's XI squad chosen to play the two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand ahead of the limited-overs series starting October 22.

Rahul, who has been left out of the New Zealand ODIs, struck a 68 in the first warm-up game in Mumbai on Tuesday. Nair, who led India A in the two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A, top scored with a 64-ball 78, in the side's 30-run victory. "Having Rahul and Karun is a big boost for Karnataka," R Vinay Kumar, the Karnataka captain, said. "Rahul has cemented his place in the Indian team while Karun is also doing well. The sight of their names on the team sheet will put opponents under pressure."