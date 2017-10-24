Shaw ton, Iyer fifty prop up Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw's struck his third-first class hundred in only his fourth game as Mumbai went to stumps on 314 for 7 against Tamil Nadu at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Shreyas Iyer, picked in India's T20 squad for the New Zealand series on Monday, made a counter-attacking 57.

Electing to bat, Mumbai lost opener Akhil Herwadkar in the second over to seamer Yo Mahesh, playing his first game for Tamil Nadu in over three years. Mumbai, however, counterattacked through Shaw and Iyer; the pair added 98 off 118 balls. Shaw continued to score briskly even after Iyer's dismissal - first in the company of Suryakumar Yadav, who made a run-a-ball 39, and then Siddesh Lad - and raised stands of 63 and 51 respectively for the third and fourth wickets.

Tamil Nadu slowed down the scoring-rate by chipping away. After Yo Mahesh had Suryakumar lbw, India offspinner R Ashwin removed Lad and Shaw, who finished with 123 off 155 balls, including 17 fours and two sixes. Captain Aditya Tare (53) and Abhishek Nayar repaired the innings with a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket, but Vijay Shankar returned to dismiss Tare and Vijay Gohil to even things out. Ashwin (29-5-77-2) was the most economical bowler on the day.

Tamil Nadu had an injury scare when allrounder Vijay Shankar landed awkwardly on his left ankle while celebrating a dismissal in the penultimate over of the day. Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said ice was applied on Shankar's ankle that was subsequently strapped. "We need to wait and see how he holds up tomorrow," Kanitkar told ESPNcricinfo. Shankar was Tamil Nadu's most successful bowler on the day, taking three wickets.

Centuries from captain Hanuma Vihari (143*) and opener DB Prasanth (127) and put Andhra in a commanding position as they finished on 278 for 2 against Odisha in Vizianagaram. This was Vihari's second hundred in as many innings after he smashed 150 against Baroda in the previous round.

Andhra's decision to bat first received an early setback after KS Bharat was bowled by seamer Suryakant Pradhan in the sixth over. Prasanth and Vihari, though, put on 270 runs for the second wicket to frustrate Odisha. Both players scored 17 fours and Prasanth hit two sixes to Vihari's one. It wasn't until the penultimate over that Odisha achieved a breakthrough, as Basant Mohanty bowled Prasanth.

Madhya Pradesh seamer Ishwar Pandey's triple-strike reduced Tripura to 88 for 6 in Agartala on a day when only 40 overs were possible. Opting to bat, Tripura was immediately on the backfoot after opener Udiyan Bose was removed by Pandey. It triggered the fall of batsmen at regular intervals and from 53 for 2 Tripura slumped to 81 for 5. Only opener Bishal Ghosh (42*) resisted. Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma complemented Ishwar's spell with two wickets.