Triple-tons: India 27, rest of world 31

Hanuma Vihari, the Andhra captain, hit an unbeaten 302 on Wednesday, in his side's Ranji Trophy game against Odisha in Vizianagaram. It might have been the first triple of Vihari's career, but it was definitely not a rare feat in the Indian first-class circuit. In fact, just three rounds into Ranji Trophy 2017-18, it was already the season's second 300-plus score; Himachal Pradesh's Prashant Chopra had kicked things off with 338 in his side's opening game against Punjab in Dharamsala. Is India a magnet for the massive ton? Here's what the numbers say: