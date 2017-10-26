Chawla nine-for hands Gujarat bonus-point win

Piyush Chawla's nine-for gave Gujarat a bonus-point win as they beat Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 64 runs in Surat. Sixteen wickets fell on the day where the hosts bundled J&K out for 130 in their second innings, with contributions from Hardik Patel (5-49) and Chawla (4-38), after getting bowled out for 455 earlier in the day.

In the morning, Manprit Juneja converted his overnight score of 66 to bring up his seventh first-class century. He led the charge with his 150-run fifth-wicket stand with Chirag Gandhi (86) and lifted Gujarat to a 400-plus score post lunch.

In reply to Gujarat's first-innings lead of 194 runs, J&K had a shaky start as they lost their openers Ahmed Bandy (5) and Shubham Khajuria (17) within the first eight overs. With minimal resistance from the lower middle-order trio of captain Parvez Rasool (24), Bandeep Singh (24) and Ram Dayal (29), J&K failed to recover as Harshal and Chawla ran through the line-up to bundle them out in 34.4 overs. The win was Gujarat's second in a row.

Jalaj Saxena's all-round show gave Kerala a 309-run lead over Rajasthan in Thiruvananthapuram. His eight-for trounced the visitors as they were bowled out for 243 in their first innings, and later in the day, brought up his 12th first-class century, along with an unbeaten third-wicket partnership with Sanju Samson (72*).

Kerala lost Vishnu Vinod (8) and Rohan Prem (24) early in their second innings, but the century-stand between Saxena and Samson took them from 58 for 2 to 217 at stumps.

Haryana face the prospect of an innings defeat against Jharkhand in Ranchi, after they finished the day trailing by 76 with only six wickets in hand. Jharkhand had declared on 425 for 9 earlier in the day after Ishank Jaggi's 135 and a lower-order charge from Shahbaz Nadeem (70).

In their second innings, Haryana suffered a top-order collapse as they lost their first three batsmen within nine overs, with Nadeem picking the wickets of Shubham Rohilla (0) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (11). Rajat Paliwal (44*) and Rahul Dagar (64) led the middle-order resistance as they took Haryana from 31 for 3 to 141 for 4. Dagar gave away his wicket shortly before stumps.