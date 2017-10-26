MP table toppers after bonus-point win

Legspinner Mihir Hirwani (5 for 22) and left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma (4 for 51) helped Madhya Pradesh pocket seven points courtesy a 10-wicket win over Tripura in Agartala.

Resuming on 200 for 7, MP lost Puneet Datey and Hirwani inside the first eight overs of the morning with the addition of only 11 runs to take them just ahead of Tripura's 205. However, Ishwar Pandey struck a 29-ball 47, including six sixes, and put on 49 runs for the last wicket with Avesh Khan to give Madhya Pradesh a 55-run lead. Left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh finished with four wickets for Tripura.

Despite losing opener Bishal Ghosh in the sixth over, opener Udiyan Bose (27) and Rajesh Banik (29) steadied things with a 47-run partnership in the second innings. However, Ankit's double strike to remove Ghosh and Bose in the space of three deliveries in the 23rd over triggered Tripura's irreversible slide. Eventually, Tripura went from 57 for 1 to 103 all out in a little over 20 overs. MP openers Rajat Patidar and Harpreet Singh chased down the target of 49 inside 15 overs.

Andhra's push for an outright victory was stalled courtesy a 185-run stand between Odisha captain Govinda Poddar (111, 182b) and Subhranshu Senapati (91), in pursuit of Andhra's 584 in the first innings. But they managed to hit back with late wickets as Odisha went to stumps on 294 for 6. Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three wickets at less than two runs per over.