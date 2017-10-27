Choudhary, Raghu wrap up Punjab's first win of the season

A 90-run partnership for the last wicket between Darshan Misal and No. 11 Rituraj Singh - who both struck fifties - delayed Punjab's innings victory against Goa in Porvorim.

The hosts began the day on 67 for 2 and slumped to 122 for 8 in 30.2 overs on the final day. Amit Yadav added 44 with Misal to push the score beyond 150. Misal and Rituraj's stand then came at a run-rate of nearly eight. Goa's innings eventually ended at 256 when left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary had Rituraj caught by Jiwanjot Singh - who had hit a double-century in the first innings - for 51 off 42 balls. Choudhary and legspinner Raghu Sharma finished with three wickets each.