Rohit, Kohli hundreds propel India to 337

50 overs: India 337 for 6 (Rohit 147, Kohli 113, Santner 2-58) v New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had a lot of fun in the middle BCCI

India have won all three of their previous ODI deciders at home against New Zealand, and in Sunday's big match two big players stepped up to significantly raise their odds of making it four out of four. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli became the first pair of batsmen in ODI history to combine in four double-century stands, and their 230 runs for the second wicket laid the foundations for an Indian total of 337.

A massive total, but not the insurmountable one India threatened at one stage, and for that New Zealand will thank their bowling in the last 10 overs, in which they conceded 85 while picking up five wickets.

Three of those wickets fell to catches at long-off - a not insignificant detail, for it encapsulated the value of the fifth boundary fielder in the third Powerplay. In the last five overs of the second Powerplay, when mid-off was usually inside the circle, Rohit and Kohli had hit six fours and a six in the arc between deep extra-cover and long-off. India scored 56 in that five-over period, and Kohli and Rohit looked unstoppable.

But the minor relaxation of field restrictions gave New Zealand a bit more control. Mitchell Santner broke the partnership in the 42nd over, tossing one up slower and wider, wagering that he had a chance of inducing a miscued shot from Rohit, who was now tiring a little, having faced 137 balls and scored 147.

Santner's boldness paid off, and in his next over he dismissed Hardik Pandya in similar fashion, except this time he bowled it flat and on a length that was just beyond the batsman's reach - perhaps he had watched enough of Pandya to know he's not a massive user of his feet, and that his sixes tend to come from a wide, strong, stationary base.

The fast bowlers began mixing up their pace a lot more, and it brought them the wicket of Kohli in the 47th over, when a Tim Southee slower ball, pitching just short of a good length, gave him too little pace to work with to clear long-off. Between the end of the 40th over and Kohli's dismissal, India had only managed three boundaries.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav manufactured three fours and a six - a bouncer that Jadhav swatted over midwicket like a tennis smash - thereafter, and India picked up 35 off the last 20 legal balls of their innings, ensuring New Zealand would have to pull off their third-highest successful chase to win this.

It will be a daunting task, and it will probably require two of their batsmen to emulate the efforts of Rohit and Kohli. The pair came together in the seventh over of India's innings, when Shikhar Dhawan spooned Southee to mid-off, and immediately gave the sense of settling themselves for a long stay.

Kohli looked in rare form right from the time he walked in, flicking an off-stump ball to the right of midwicket to get off the mark and then punching Southee through the gap between cover point and extra-cover, but despite this he slipped into a sidekick role, happy to get off strike and watch Rohit do his thing.

Rohit's innings contained all the classic Rohit ingredients - the back-foot punches, the front-foot pulls in front of square, the drives down the ground and over the top - and the sense that here was a top-quality batsman deciding he hadn't made enough of an impact yet in this series and setting out to rectify it. He had been out playing across the line in the first two ODIs, and didn't repeat that mistake here. In the eighth over, for instance, he got a full, middle-and-leg ball from Trent Boult, similar to the one he flicked in the air in Pune, only this time he showed the full face of the bat and picked up four to the left of mid-on.

Once he got his eye in, boundaries flowed to all parts. The fifty came up off 52 balls, the hundred off 106, and with Kohli following in his slipstream a total in the 350-370 range looked possible. India didn't get that far, eventually, but they quite likely have got far enough.