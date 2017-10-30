Kohli reclaims No. 1 ODI batting ranking; Bumrah third in bowling rankings

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top position in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen ten days after losing the spot to AB de Villiers. The India captain's prolific form in the ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored two hundreds in three matches, helped him reach 889 rating points, the best ever for an India batsman. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's highest career rating of 887, achieved in 1998.

Another India player who climbed up the ICC rankings was Jasprit Bumrah, who climbed up three places to third on the bowling rankings, behind Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali and South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir. Bumrah took six wickets against New Zealand, with his most impactful performance coming in the series decider in Kanpur, where he defended 15 runs in the final over to hand India a six-run win. Considered one of the best death-overs bowlers in the world, Bumrah has become an integral part of India's limited-overs line-up over the last couple of years. He is the highest wicket-taker for India - and fourth overall - in 2017, with 35 wickets from 20 matches.

Rohit Sharma, who scored 174 runs in the series, garnered career-best rating points of 799, but stayed at No. 7 on the batting chart. Like Rohit, Babar Azam (846) and Quinton de Kock (808) too earned career highs in rating points but maintained their positions on the table.

South Africa maintained their place at the top of the team rankings, after their 3-0 result against Bangladesh and India's 2-1 result against New Zealand. A series sweep by India would have put South Africa's top spot under threat.

