Shaw's 105 headlines back-and-forth day

Prithvi Shaw's 105, his second successive hundred and fourth in five first-class games, helped Mumbai begin strongly against Odisha before three quick wickets in the final session reduced them to 264 for 6 in Bhubaneshwar. Put into bat, Mumbai lost Akhil Herwadkar in the sixth over after he was bowled by seamer Basant Mohanty. However, Shaw steadied things in the company of Ajinkya Rahane (49, 8x4), who is playing his first game of the season.

During the course of their 136-run alliance, Shaw completed his hundred before he was trapped lbw by Mohanty; his 153-ball knock included 18 hits to the fence. Soon after, seamer Suryakant Pradhan dismissed Rahane, but Mumbai avoided further loss before tea, going into the break on 181 for 3. Just when a partnership appeared to blossom between vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav (23) and Siddhesh Lad (33), Biplab Samantray removed both batsmen in the space of six overs to leave Mumbai on 231 for 5. Mumbai suffered another jolt in the 81st over, when left-arm spinner Dhiraj Singh removed Abhishek Nayar. But captain Aditya Tare (28*) and Akash Parkar saw out the remaining overs.

Nineteen-year old left-arm seamer Prithvi Raj Yarra's three-wicket haul was central to Andhra restricting Madhya Pradesh to 219 for 5 on the opening day in Vizianagaram. Having opted to field, Andhra struck in the 16th over when Yarra, playing his second first-class game, had Aditya Shrivastava caught behind. Opener Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma (60, 8x4) then added 68 runs before Yarra removed Patidar. Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt then sent back Shubham, who had added 39 for the third wicket with Naman Ojha. Shubham's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, as Madhya Pradesh slipped from 136 for 2 to 171 for 5. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, however, stemmed the bleeding with an unbeaten 47 and raised an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 48 with Ankit Sharma (18).

Vishnu Solanki's maiden first-class ton (116, 11x4, 1x6) powered Baroda to 304 for 5 on the opening day against Tripura at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. After electing to bat, Baroda began with a 41-run opening stand between Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode, before slipping to 95 for 3. Batting at No.3, Solanki, who scored two half-centuries against Andhra in the previous game, soldiered on. He first added 50 runs with Swapnil Singh before raising a 154-run stand for the fifth wicket with Abhijit Karambelkar, who remained unbeaten on 75. Tripura, however, tilted the balance slightly by removing Solanki with less than two overs remaining for close of play.