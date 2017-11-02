Medium-pacers fire Mumbai to big first-innings lead

Mumbai's medium-pacers shot out Odisha for 145 and secured a 144-run first-innings lead at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar took seven wickets between them, while left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil mopped up the remaining three. Kulkarni and Thakur had reduced Odisha to 2 for 4 within three overs.

Santanu Mishra and Biplab Samantray struck a 93-run fifth-wicket partnership. Samantray went on to score almost half his team's runs and remained unbeaten on 72. Mumbai lost three quick wickets, including that of Prithvi Shaw, who struck 46 of the 58 runs scored by them. Ajinkya Rahane bagged his first duck for Mumbai since November 2008. By stumps, Mumbai had stretched their lead to 202. They had began the day on 264 for 6 in their first innings but were bowled out with the addition of only 25 runs. Seamer Basant Mohanty finished with four wickets.

Madhya Pradesh's bowlers reduced Andhra to 177 for 5 and put their team in sight of a first-innings lead in Vizianagaram. Andhra finished the second day, still behind by 144 runs. Captain Hanuma Vihari top-scored with 77 and helped Andhra recover from the loss of KS Bharat for 0 by putting on 73 for the second wicket with DB Prasanth. Vihari followed it up by adding 76 more with B Sumanth (57).

Madhya Pradesh added 102 to their overnight score of 219 for 5. Harpreet Singh, who was unbeaten on 47 overnight, struck 88 and was helped by solid contributions from the lower order. Nineteen-year old medium pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra added one more wicket to his opening-day tally to finish with 4 for 56.

At the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, Baroda's lower order rallied to propel them to a massive first-innings score of 521 against Tripura. Mitesh Patel, unbeaten on 4 overnight, and Atit Sheth led the charge with a 130-run seventh-wicket stand. Seamer Rana Dutta broke through by having Patel caught for 76. Sagar Mangalorkar, Baroda's No. 10, partnered Sheth for a 60-run stand, but Sheth was left stranded on 95. Tripura's openers put on 61 before Samrat Singha fell for 41. Tripura were 63 for 1 at stumps, behind by 458 runs.