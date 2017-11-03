Agarwal's triple-century sinks Maharashtra

Mayank Agarwal's maiden triple-century drove Karnataka to 628 for 5 and a first-innings lead of 383 against Maharashtra at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Agarwal, who came into this match on the back of a pair, notched up an unbeaten 304 off 494 balls that included 28 fours and four sixes. Agarwal had put on 259 for the opening wicket with R Samarth (129) on the second day and resumed on 219. He stretched his third-wicket partnership with Karun Nair to 279. Nair, who was not out on 56 overnight, struck a century of his own, finishing with 116. Karnataka declared shortly after the pair was broken up. Thereafter, medium-pacer Abhimanyu Mithun took Karnataka closer to an innings win by dismissing Maharashtra's openers cheaply and leaving them at 49 for 2 at stumps. Maharashtra are behind 334 runs.

T Ravi Teja continued to have a memorable debut, following his 63-ball 70, with 5 for 49 that helped Hyderabad limit Railways to 246 and enforce the follow on in Delhi. Railways' openers survived three overs in their second innings and went to stumps unscathed.

Resuming their first innings on 35 for 1, Railways began the day well with opener Shivkant Shukla and Nitin Bhille stretching their overnight stand to 78 before legspinner Akash Bhandari pinned Bhille in front for 43. Ravi Teja then had Shukla lbw and went onto slice through the middle order. From 93 for 1, Railways tumbled to 135 for 7. Anureet Singh (60) and Manish Rao (33) then put on 85 for the eighth wicket to haul the score beyond 200. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan pitched in with two wickets as Hyderabad claimed a 228-run first-innings lead. Anureet's maiden first-class fifty contained nine fours.