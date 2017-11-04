Mithun, Agarwal star in Karnataka's bonus-point win

Medium pacer Abhimanyu Mithun's 5 for 66 bundled out Maharashtra for 247, as Karnataka romped to a bonus-point win over Maharashtra in Pune. The innings-and-136-run win, Karnataka's third straight one, didn't take too long on the fourth day, despite the efforts of Maharashtra batsman Rohit Motwani (49).

Resuming from an overnight score of 135 for 4, Maharashtra lost overnight batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad for 65 in the fourth over of the day. The other overnight batsman, Rahul Tripathi, fell soon to Mithun soon after bringing up a rapid half-century. Tripathi was Mithun's fourth wicket and he completed his five-for with a dismissal in the next over, leaving Karnataka needing three wickets to win. Motwani tried to thwart Karnataka but with the lack of partners and his team's score meant there was little he could do.

After two frustrating washouts and a loss to Karnataka, Hyderabad finally had some reason to cheer, as they thumped Railways by 10 wickets to pocket seven points at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi.

Railways, resuming on 13 without loss after being asked to follow-on, collapsed again, slipping after a 54-run opening stand to be reduced to 126 for 6 at lunch. A seventh-wicket stand worth 69 between Manish Rao and Arindamn Ghosh kept them alive for a briefly, before they imploded again.

A loose shot outside off stump against the part-time offspin of Rohit Rayudu resulted in Ghosh being out caught behind. Anureet Singh, who made a fifty in the first innings was aggressive, stepping out to hit Rohit for two sixes off successive deliveries. But a change of bowlers at that end, with the introduction of fast bowler Ravi Kiran, saw him glove one behind.

Railways managed to erase the deficit, but Manish was left stranded again, this time on 85, as Hyderabad cleaned ended the partnership for the last wicket on 32. Left-arm spinner Mehedi Hasan took 4-35. The visitors chased it down without much fuss.