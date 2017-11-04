Andhra, Mumbai notch up first wins of the season

Andhra notched up their maiden win of the season after chasing down a target of 65 in 13.1 overs against Madhya Pradesh on the final morning in Vizianagaram. Andhra, however, missed out on a bonus point after losing openers Srikar Bharat (6) and DB Prasanth (23) during the chase. Earlier, resuming on 67 for 5, Madhya Pradesh couldn't muster much of a resistance as they were bowled out with the addition of only 52 runs in the morning. Madhya Pradesh lost Saransh Jain in the eight over of the morning, but the bigger blow came when they lost captain Devendra Bundela (38) to slump to 97 for 7. There was barely any recovery from there as they folded for 119. Seamer Bandaru Ayyappa finished with five wickets. DB Prasanth and captain Hanuma Vihari (28*) ensured Andhra's chase was a breeze. Andhra's win means they now replace Madhya Pradesh as the group-toppers, with 15 points from four games.

A comprehensive 120-run win over Odisha in Bhubaneswar handed Mumbai their first win of the season. Set a target of 413, Odisha were bowled out for 292 in their second innings, with Dhawal Kulkarni and Akash Parkar being the wreckers in chief with three wickets each.

Resuming on 93 for 4, Odisha began their final day in right earnest as captain Govinda Poddar (87) and Shantanu Mishra (49) constructed a 90-run partnership. Their resistance meant Mumbai got their first breakthrough only in the 22nd over of the day when Abhishek Nayar breached Poddar's defence. Exactly nine overs later, Parkar dismissed Mishra at the stroke of lunch to reduce Odisha to 196 for 6. There were handy efforts from Suryakant Pradhan (32), Biplab Samantray (31) and Saurabh Rawat (29), but it was always going to be a bridge too far four Odisha as they were bowled out shortly after the drinks break in the second session. With 10 points, Mumbai have gone past Tamil Nadu and are now third on the points table.