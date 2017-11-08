Tamil Nadu's games moved out of Chennai

TN's games moved out of Chennai

Tamil Nadu's last two games against Madhya Pradesh and Baroda have been moved out of Chennai following persistent rains over the last few weeks. ESPNcricinfo understands that Tamil Nadu will now take on Madhya Pradesh in Indore from November 17, before flying to Vadodara to face Baroda from November 25. The secretaries of both the Baroda Cricket Association and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association - Snehal Parikh and Milind Kanmadikar respectively - confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had approached the BCCI to move the matches out of Chennai following which the venues were changed.

Tamil Nadu have already had one rain-affected game, against Tripura, and possibly didn't want to risk their prospects of qualifying for the knockouts. With three games left, Tamil Nadu are fourth on the Group C standings, behind Andhra, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai, and are still in search of their first outright win. Tamil Nadu's immediate challenge will be their game against Odisha in Cuttack from November 9.

Test players to skip but Iyer, Pandey Rahul join squads

The forthcoming round of the Ranji Trophy beginning on November 9 is expected to be low on star quotient with most of the India internationals away on national duty. With India's first Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Kolkata on November 16, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are set to join the national side. Delhi, too, will miss the services of captain Ishant Sharma. Rishabh Pant will lead the side in his stead. However, Shreyas Iyer, India's newest T20I debutant, has been added to Mumbai's squad for their game against Baroda.

Wriddhiman Saha has also been named in the Bengal squad that will take on Vidarbha in Kalyani. Meanwhile, Karnataka will also be boosted by the presence of Manish Pandey and KL Rahul, who were both part of India's T20I squad against New Zealand, as they take on Delhi in Alur.