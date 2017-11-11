Panchal's ton leads Gujarat's reply

Priyank Panchal's 145 - his 14th first-class hundred - helped Gujarat post a robust response to Saurashtra's 570, as they went to stumps on 304 for 4 in Rajkot. Gujarat, however, still trail Saurashtra by 266 runs. Resuming on 45 for 0, Gujarat lost captain Parthiv Patel in the third over of the day after he was caught by wicketkeeper Snell Patel off left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat. Panchal then added 54 runs with Bhargav Merai before the latter was dismissed by left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Three balls later, Dharmendrasinh struck again to remove Manprit Juneja as Gujarat slipped to 109 for 3.

Panchal, however, took charge and put on a 179-run stand with Rujul Bhatt (75*). During the course of their partnership, Panchal, who had made half-centuries in his last two games, brought up his hundred before tea. He struck 20 fours before he was cleaned up by Unadkat. Dharmendrasinh and Unadkat finished with two wickets each.

Haryana secured the first-innings lead against Rajasthan after bowling out the visitors for 150 in Lahli. Haryana then finished the day on 179 for 5 in their second innings and stretched their lead to 252.

In the morning, Rajasthan had done well to eat into the deficit after resuming on 74 for 7. Rajasthan's recovery was thanks to a 61-run alliance between Tajinder Singh (38) and Deepak Chahar (27). However, after Chahar was removed by Ajit Chahal the innings unravelled quickly. While Chahal finished with three wickets, captain Amit Mishra and seamer Ashish Hooda picked up two apiece.

Haryana started shakily in their second innings, losing their first three wickets for 62, with seamer Aniket Choudhary accounting for the openers Guntashveer Singh and Shubham Rohilla. The recovery was helmed by Shivam Chauhan (65) and Rajat Paliwal (35). But, their dismissals left Rohit Sharma and Mishra needing to steer the team towards stumps with no further damage.

Jammu & Kashmir secured the first-innings lead against Jharkhand after the latter declared their first innings on 292 for 9 at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. J&K then extended their lead to 330 runs after they went to stumps on 246 for 7 in their second innings.

Resuming on 220 for 5, Jharkhand's push to secure the first-innings lead suffered an early setback after overnight batsman Ishan Kishan was caught behind by Punit Bisht off Mohammed Mudhasir. Kumar Deobrat (34) and Sunny Gupta (31*) played useful hands, but Jharkhand fell behind. Left-arm spinner Aamir Aziz claimed four wickets while Mudhasir and captain Parvez Rasool picked up two and three wickets respectively. Rasool had a pivotal role to play with the bat in J&K's second dig, as his 74-ball 70 rescued his team from 110 for 5. Along with Owais Shah (50), whose innings comprised three fours and three sixes, he raised a stand of 119 runs. J&K, however, suffered a late jolt when both Rasool and Shah fell just before stumps.