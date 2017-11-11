        <
        >

          Bhatt hands Andhra the lead, Behera fights back against TN

          Bhargav Bhatt appeals Sivaraman Kitta
          3:00 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Half centuries from Manisankar Murasingh and Gurinder Singh proved inadequate as Tripura conceded an 87-run first-innings advantage to Andhra on day three of the Ranji Trophy fixture in Agartala. The visitors then played out the remaining 17 overs to finish on 51 for 1 in their second innings.

          Tripura's day began as badly as it ended as they lurched from their overnight score of 68 for 1 to 111 for 5. And even with the No. 7 and No. 8 batsmen Murasingh and Gurinder clobbering identical scores of 81, they fell well short of parity. Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt returned figures of 4 for 93 from his 28 overs while medium-pacers David Vijaykumar and Bandaru Ayyappa took a combined four wickets for 106 runs.

          Andhra's first-innings centurion DB Prasanth made 29 before he fell to Dutta in the fifth over before stumps. Srikar Bharat (21) and Hanuma Vihari (1) were the batsmen left unbeaten.

          A 128-run opening stand between Sandeep Pattnaik and Natraj Behera headlined Odisha's fightback in Cuttack as the went to stumps on 286 for 4 in response to Tamil Nadu's 530 for 8 declared.

          While Pattnaik peppered 11 fours in his 127-ball 66, Behera hit 13 fours and a six, falling nine short of his ninth first-class hundred. He was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Rahil Shah. Washington Sundar's double-strike in the 62nd over accounted for Govinda Poddar and Subhranshu Senapati before Shantanu Mishra and Biplab Samantray stitched together an unbeaten 78-run stand for the fifth wicket. Odisha have now lasted more than 100 overs, but still trail Tamil Nadu by 244 runs.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.