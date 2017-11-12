Vidarbha surge to top with bonus-point win

Vidarbha continued to surge, beating Bengal by a bonus point to move to the top of the Group D standings in Kalyani. Bengal, who were made to follow-on, fared slightly better in the second dig to post 306 on the back of significant contributions from Wriddhiman Saha (97) and Sudip Chatterjee (82).

Lalit Yadav, the Vidarbha fast bowler, picked up four wickets while Aditya Sarvate had three to hasten Bengal's slide. Sanjay Ramaswamy and Faiz Fazal, who put up a record opening stand in the first innings, knocked off the 15-run target in 1.3 overs to pocket seven full points. Bengal, who have just one win in four games, are placed fourth and are clustered closely behind Punjab and Himachal.

Goa captain Sagun Kamat made an unbeaten 57 but the side managed only 128 for 4 in 50 overs, chasing 184 against Services at the Palam ground in Delhi. The visitors, however, walked away with three points by virtue of gaining the first-innings lead.

Resuming their second innings on 108 for 3, Services collapsed to 190 all out with only overnight batsman Ravi Chauhan (55) passing 30. Left-arm spinner Darshan Misal wreaked the innings with career-best returns of 7 for 68.

Seamer Diwesh Pathania (3 for 37) then jolted Goa's top order and Nitin Tanwar got rid of Misal for a duck, but Kamat and Amogh Sunil Desai, who had scored a fifty in Goa's first innings, hung on to avert a collapse.