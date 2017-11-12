Sri Lanka use 14 bowlers in only warm-up game

Indian Board President's XI 287 for 5 (Samson 128, Prem 39, Thirimanne 2-22) drew with Sri Lankans 411 for 9 dec (Samarawickrama 74, Dickwella 73*, Mathews 54, Karunaratne 50)

Scorecard

Sanju Samson celebrates his hundred Associated Press

Sanju Samson's quickfire 128 off just 143 balls, gave the Sri Lankan bowlers a good workout in the second day of their only warm-up game, at the Jadavpur University Campus ground in Kolkata. Fourteen bowlers were used by Sri Lanka, with only left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan bowling more than 10 overs.

After Sri Lanka had declared their innings on the overnight score of 411 for 9 dec, Lahiru Thirimanne opened the bowling with his medium pace, and had Tanmay Agarwal lbw for 16 in the eighth over. He also had Akash Bhandari caught for 3 in his next over, the 10th of the innings.

Jiwanjot Singh and Samson then added 68 runs against Sri Lanka's specialist bowlers, including Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal. Dilruwan broke the stand when he had Jiwanjot caught behind for 35.

Samson was the beneficiary as Sri Lanka employed part-time bowlers in the second half of the day. He struck 19 fours and a six, before he was caught behind off Sadeera Samarawickrama. The game was drawn at the end of the 75th over with the Board President's XI at 287 for 5.