Bengal in control as Punjab fold for 147

Punjab, led by the returning Harbhajan Singh, were shot out 147 as Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik and B Amit shared six wickets between them on the opening day in Amritsar. Eighteen-year-old Shubman Gill, in his comeback match after an injury layoff, provided the lone resistance, top scoring with 63.

Opting to bat, Punjab lost Jiwanjot Singh in the 10th over to Pramanik's left-arm spin to trigger a collapse that resulted in them being shot out in just 46 overs. Gill apart, no other batsman topped 15. In reply, Bengal were off to a strong start, finishing on 70 for no loss at stumps, with Abhishek Raman (42*) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (33*) at the crease.

Keenan Vaz led the middle-order resistance for Goa as they folded for 239 against Vidarbha in Porvorim. The hosts crashed to 92 for 6 having elected to bat first, as Vidarbha spinners Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate picked seven wickets between them. Vaz's 72 took them to 216 for 8, before the last two batsmen folded.

Diwesh Pathania (4 for 45) and Vikas Yadav (3 for 10) dismantled Chattisgarh as they were bowled out for 130 against Services on the opening day in Raipur. Wicketkeeper-batsman Manoj Singh's 53 of 117, laced with seven boundaries, provided the sole resistance for the hosts, as four of their batsmen walked back for a duck. Services seamer Pathania scalped his fifth three-for this Ranji Trophy season. In reply, openers Navneet Singh (17*) and Ravi Chauhan (21*) took Services to 39 for no loss at stumps.