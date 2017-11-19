Shardul Thakur trips up Andhra; Jagadeesan, Yo Mahesh tons give TN first-innings lead

Centuries from N Jagadeesan (101 off 150) and Yo Mahesh, who produced his second rearguard performance of the season, helped Tamil Nadu finish on 326 and secure the first-innings lead against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Madhya Pradesh, however, replied strongly in their second lead to end the day on 142 for 1 with Rajat Patidar (81*) and Shubham Sharma (41*) at the crease. Earlier, Tamil Nadu resumed on 191 for 6 and lost their overnight batsman Jagadeesan early on the day, who was bowled by Avesh Khan shortly after his second century. Yo Mahesh and M Mohammed, who scored 43 off 69 balls, then stitched together 92 runs for the eighth wicket. After Mohammed's dismissal, Yo Mahesh had a handy partnership with R Sai Kishore and eventually finished unbeaten on 103, laced with seven fours and five sixes. Seamers Ishwar Pandey and Puneet Datey claimed three scalps each.

Seamer Shardul Thakur's five-wicket haul shot out Andhra for 215 and helped Mumbai secure a sizeable first-innings lead in Ongole. Mumbai's batsmen, led by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 95-ball 75, responded strongly in the second innings to finish the day on 190 for 4 and stretch the lead to 307. Resuming on 74 for 2, Andhra's cause was helped by captain Hanuma Vihari (70) and Ricky Bhui (69) who put on 134 runs. But, their dismissals in the space of 4.2 overs helped Mumbai get back into the game. Eventually, Andhra slumped from 156 for 2 to 215 all out. Dhawal Kulkarni provided Thakur able support with three wickets.

Subhranshu Senapati's unbeaten second century was the centrepiece of Odisha's resistance against Baroda as they went to stumps on 316 for 5 in their first innings in Vadodara. Odisha still have to wipe out a deficit of 187 runs, but with Senapati still at the crease, they might have reasons to remain optimistic. Resuming on 64 for 2, Odisha didn't have the best of starts, though, as they lost Natraj Behera who was caught behind off Vishnu Solanki in the first over of the morning. Senapati, however, raised partnerships of 103 and 105 with Shantanu Mishra (46) and Biplab Samantray (55) before adding 44 runs in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership with Rajesh Dhupar.