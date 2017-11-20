Wakhare helps Vidarbha secure quarter-final berth

Akshay Wakhare's five-for that took his match tally to 9 for 104 helped Vidarbha beat Goa with a bonus point in Porvorim. The innings and 37-run win was their fourth outright result in five matches, enough to not only propel them to the top of the group but also secure a knockout berth.

Resuming on 39 for 2, Goa, who still needed 189 to make Vidarbha bat, were bowled out for 151 in an extended morning session. Wakhare picked up four of his five wickets on Monday as Goa lasted just 53.3 overs in the second innings. Snehal Kauthankar's 101-ball 56 at No. 8 was Goa's lone source of resistance.

Earlier in the game, Wasim Jaffer and Ganesh Satish notched up centuries to help open up a 188-run first-innings lead for Vidarbha, before they declared in search of full points. Jaffer's 158 not out was only his second fifty-plus score this season.