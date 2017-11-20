Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan released from India Test squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been released from India's Test squad against Sri Lanka on personal grounds, the BCCI announced on Monday. While Bhuvneshwar has pulled out for the remainder of the Test series, Dhawan will be available for selection for the third Test, which starts from December 2 in Delhi.

India squad for second Test Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

Tamil Nadu allrounder Vijay Shankar has been picked as Bhuvneshwar's replacement. The board said the two players had requested the selectors and the team management to allow their release. Bhuvneshwar is set to be married later this week.

Bhuvneshwar was Man of the Match in the Kolkata Test, for his match haul of 8 for 96, which included remarkable returns of 4 for 8 on a thrilling final day as Sri Lanka managed to cling on to a draw. Dhawan, meanwhile, struck 94 in the second innings after a score of 8 on the opening day.

Shankar, a middle-order batsman who also bowls medium-pace, has been a part of the India A side in 2015, and more recently on the tour of South Africa and the home series against New Zealand A. One of his more notable innings in his recent stint with the side was 86-ball 72 against South Africa A that helped India A clinch the title in a tri-series that also included Afghanistan A.

Since his debut in the 2012-13 season, Shankar has scored 1395 runs in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 46.5 and has taken 27 wickets at an average of 37.96.