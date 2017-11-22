Mumbai without Nayar for final Ranji game

Mumbai allrounder Abhishek Nayar has been left out of the 14-member Ranji Trophy squad announced to play against Tripura at Wankhede Stadium starting November 25. ESPNcricinfo understands that the Nayar has been dropped considering he has scored only 130 runs and taken eight wickets from five games this season.

"Due to lack of form, unfortunately we have had to take the call," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the Hindu. "It's tough, we understand that he is a senior player. But everyone understands that the teams comes first."

Mumbai, currently third in Group C, must beat Tripura in their final group-stage match to be assured of qualification into the knockout rounds.

Nayar will have to wait for his 100th first-class cap, spending time on the bench alongside reserve spinner Aditya Dhumal. Vijay Gohil, the left-arm spinner, was added to the squad.

In Mumbai's last match against Andhra, Nayar scored 73 runs across both innings and took one wicket. However, in the match against Baroda - which was also Mumbai's 500th first-class game - Nayar blocked his way to 8 off 108 balls in the second innings to help his team escape what seemed like certain defeat.

Mumbai Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Minad Manjrekar, Vijay Gohil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan Shaikh.