De Silva century extends Sri Lanka's fight

Tea: Sri Lanka 373 and 226 for 5 (Roshen 38*, Dickwella 11*, Jadeja 3-59) need another 184 runs to beat India 536 for 7 dec. and 246 for 5 dec.

Dhananjaya de Silva steers the ball deftly on to the off side AFP

Dhananjaya de Silva's third Test hundred kept alive Sri Lanka's hopes of saving the Delhi Test, as India managed only two wickets in the first two sessions of day five. De Silva, however, retired hurt on 119 with only five overs left for tea, having struggled through most of the second session with a thigh injury that had inhibited his footwork and running between the wickets.

At tea, Sri Lanka were 226 for 5, with the debutant Roshen Silva on an impressive 38 and Niroshan Dickwella on 11.

Upright and wristy, de Silva looked assured against spin, his game built around the extremes of sitting on the back foot - which was well suited to a decidedly slow pitch - or dancing down the pitch, and he only rarely took the middle path of stretching forward in defence. Despite the fact that saving the game was Sri Lanka's only realistic aim, he wasn't reluctant to play his shots.

He hit 16 boundaries in all; some were both safe and eye-catching - such as successive pulls off Ishant Sharma in the first session, or a back-foot punch off R Ashwin that moved him to 96 - and others risky but well-controlled - such as his sweeps, both square and fine, off the stumps. But even if he did occasionally get himself in trouble - R Ashwin put down a stinging return catch when he was on 110 - the bowlers seldom hurried or wrong-footed him.

More to follow...