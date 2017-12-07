Easwaran's 129 leads Bengal's recovery

Bengal 261 for 6 (Easwaran 129, Majumdar 94, Ishwar 3-49) v Gujarat

Anustup Majumdar drives through the off side PTI

Abhimanyu Easwaran's sixth first-class hundred (129) was instrumental in Bengal's recovery after an early stumble to finish the day with 261 for 6 against Gujarat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. His 175-run partnership with Anustup Majumdar (94) rescued Bengal from 59 for 4 after they were put in to bat. However, the dismissals of Easwaran and Majumdar in the space of less than eight overs prevented Bengal from building on their gains before stumps.

Gujarat made the right noises in the morning through seamer Ishwar Chaudhary who removed opener Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee inside the first 12 overs. After Chintan Gaja sent back captain Manoj Tiwary, Chaudhary came back to pick up his third wicket when he Shreevats Goswami caught by Rujul Bhatt. Easwaran, in the company of Majumdar, then went about the repair job. His 246-ball knock spanned longer than six hours and included 17 fours. At stumps, B Amit (8*) and Amit Gani (6*) were in the middle.