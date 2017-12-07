Vikas Mishra gives Delhi slight advantage

Madhya Pradesh 223 for 6 (Dane 59, Ojha 49, Vikas 3-40) v Delhi

Naman Ojha guides the ball into the off side AFP

Delhi, without Ishant Sharma, left Madhya Pradesh on 223 for 6 in the first day of their quarter-final in Vijayawada. Their efforts were led by left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra, who went to stumps with figures of 25-5-40-3.

MP's innings had only one fifty, from wicketkeeper batsman Ankit Dane (59). He hit two fours and a six in the 97 balls he faced but his opening partner Rajat Patidar and No. 3 Shubham Sharma fell early to Navdeep Saini and Mishra respectively. Dane was the third man to go, with the team's score on 90.

Naman Ojha then smashed seven fours, and was involved in a 59-run fourth-wicket stand with the captain Devendra Bundela (17). Bundela fell in the 60th over, seven balls later, Ojha fell one run short of his fifty and MP were suddenly 157 for 5. Allrounder Harpreet Singh's unbeaten 47 helped them steady the innings a bit but there still appears a long way to go.