Two sessions lost in Vidarbha-Kerala quarter-final

Vidarbha 45 for 3 (Akshay 2-14) v Kerala

Scorecard

Wasim Jaffer prepares to play a cut Fotocorp

Only 24 overs of play were possible on the opening day of the quarter-final between Vidarbha and Kerala in Surat. The game kicked off only after tea, with Vidarbha struggling on 45 for 3 at stumps. Medium-pacer MD Nidheesh took one wicket while slow left-arm spinner KC Akshay collected two more scalps.

Vidarbha chose to bat and lost their prolific run-getter Faiz Fazal for two runs. His partner Sanjay Ramaswamy (17) and Wasim Jaffer (12) stuck around for a little while but both fell in quick succession. Akshay removed both batsmen, caught by Sachin Baby and Arun Karthik respectively.

At stumps, Karn Sharma and Ganesh Satish remained unbeaten on seven runs each.