Jonty Rhodes leaves Mumbai Indians after nine seasons

Jonty Rhodes has been replaced as Mumbai Indians' fielding coach, thus ending his nine-season relationship with the three-time IPL champions. New Zealand's James Pamment replaces Rhodes as Mumbai's new fielding coach, after the former South Africa international expressed his desire to move on from his role with the team and focus on other 'personal business ventures.'

Rhodes joined the current IPL champions in 2009, and has been an integral member of the franchise's support staff ever since. Team owner Akash Ambani praised Rhodes' efforts with Mumbai Indians and said that his contributions would remain invaluable to the team.

"Jonty has been a pillar of strength and energy in Mumbai Indians," Ambani said. "His contribution cannot be valued in words. We respect his decision and wish him the best for the future."

Pamment has worked with the New Zealand national team as fielding specialist and was also Northern Districts' head coach before this. Pamment, however, isn't a new face for Mumbai Indians. He was the Northern Districts coach when the team faced Mumbai at the Champions League T20 three years ago.

"What impressed us was the way James had coached Northern Districts in [the] Champions League T20 in 2014," Ambani said. "And to be honest, his side's fielding unit was one of the best Mumbai Indians had ever faced."

Pamment said he was excited for his new role with Mumbai, but said it was a big task to fill the shoes left behind by Rhodes.

"It will be a great challenge and at the same time a privilege to fulfill the duties of a role that was held by someone like Jonty," he said. "Jonty has instilled a brilliant work culture among the players, on and off the field, and the results are out there for everyone to see. Mumbai Indians is a champion outfit and I am grateful to the team's ownership on giving me this opportunity."