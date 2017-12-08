Shorey, Chandela lead Delhi's reply after Harpreet ton

Delhi 180 for 2 (Chandela 73*, Shorey 78) trail Madhya Pradesh 338 (Hapreet Singh 107*, Dane 59, Manan 4-46) by 158 runs

Harpreet Singh steers the ball to the leg side ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Harpreet Singh Bhatia converted his overnight 47 to 107 not out - his second hundred of the season - to stretch Madhya Pradesh's total to 338 after they had been reduced to 157 for 5 on the first day. But Delhi mounted a strong response; fifties from rookies Kunal Chandela and Dhruv Shorey sliced the deficit to 158 by stumps.

MP suffered an early jolt losing the other overnight batsman Puneet Datey for 35 in the 11th over of the day, but Harpreet added 58 for the eighth wicket with Mihir Hirwani (15) to haul the score beyond 300. The stand ended when left-arm spinning allrounder Manan Sharma had Hirwani caught behind in the 121st over. Manan went onto the wrap up the rest of the tail even as Harpreet notched up his seventh first-class ton. Manan finished with 4 for 46 while the other left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra claimed 3 for 58.

In response, Delhi began shakily, losing Gautam Gambhir for 6 in the first over. Chandela and Shorey then set the foundation with a 145-run partnership. Shorey hit 10 fours during his 120-ball 78, while Chandela, the opener, was less fluent, hitting five fours and two sixes in his 73 off 150 balls. Left-arm spinning allrounder Ankit Sharma broke the partnership when he dismissed Shorey in the 43rd over. Chandela and Nitish Rana then saw the side through to stumps without any further damage.