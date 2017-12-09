Shreyas Gopal's 150 flattens Mumbai

Mumbai 120 for 3 (Suryakumar 55*) and 173 trail Karnataka 570 (Gopal 150*, Gautam 79, Agarwal 78, Dubey 5-98) by 277 runs

Scorecard

Shreyas Gopal raises his bat after reaching a century PTI

Shreyas Gopal's unbeaten 150 helped Karnataka take another decisive step towards clinching a semi-final berth, as they amassed a first-innings lead of 397 runs against Mumbai in Nagpur. Mumbai began their second innings better than their first, but lost three wickets as they went to stumps on 120.

In the morning, resuming on 395 for 6, Karnataka lost captain Vinay Kumar (37) early, but Gopal and K Gowtham (38) kept Mumbai on their toes. In each other's company they added 73 runs, and Gopal completed his fourth first-class hundred before Dhawal Kulkarni had Gowtham caught by Siddhesh Lad. The innings seemed to have neared its end when Kulkarni cleaned up Abhimanyu Mithun off the next delivery, but Gopal continued to rally and had a spunky No. 11 in S Aravind for company. Aravind smashed a 41-ball 51, including nine fours and a six, and helped Karnataka swell the lead further.

By the time seamer Shivam Malhotra bowled Aravind, they had raised 92 runs for the last wicket. Gopal's unbeaten knock spanned 274 balls and included 11 fours.

Malhotra finished with three wickets, while fellow debutant seamer Shivam Dubey claimed a maiden five-wicket haul.

In their second innings, Mumbai suffered two setbacks inside 11 overs - they lost openers Jay Bista and Prithvi Shaw by the time the team's total was 34. Akhil Herwadkar (26) and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav put on 80 runs for the third wicket before offspinner Gowtham removed Herwadkar on the brink of stumps to inflict further damage on Mumbai. Suryakumar and Akash Parkar were the batsmen at the crease when the day's play came to a close.