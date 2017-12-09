Defending champions Gujarat concede lead

Bengal 354 and 177 for 1 (Easwaran 93*) lead Gujarat 180 for 6 (Merai 67, Dinda 3-48, Amit 3-53, Porel 3-64) by 307 runs

Scorecard

Bengal's seamers - Ashok Dinda, Ishan Porel and B Amit - kept defending champions Gujarat to 224 in their first innings, helping their team secure a handsome lead of 130 runs in Jaipur. Then, with Abhimanyu Easwaran nearing his second century of the match, Bengal's overall lead went beyond 300 by stumps - they finished the day sitting pretty on 175 for 1. Easwaran and Writtick Chatterjee (40*) put on 78 runs for an unbroken second-wicket stand after a 99-run opening partnership between Easwaran and Abhishek Raman.

In the morning, resuming on 180 for 6, Gujarat only added 44 runs before folding. In fact, they scored 39 runs without the loss of a wicket before the floodgates were open when left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik bowled overnight batsman Rujul Bhatt (32) - that was the only wicket in the innings to fall to the slower bowlers. Thereon, Gujarat lost their last three wickets inside four overs with Dinda accounting for two of those, including the wicket of Piyush Chawla, who resisted with 75-ball 43. Dinda, Porel and Amit finished with three wickets each.