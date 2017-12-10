Gowtham six-for as Karnataka cruise into semis with innings win

Karnataka 570 (Gopal 150*, Gautam 79, Dubey 5-98) beat Mumbai 173 (Kulkarni 75, Vinay Kumar 6-34) and 377 (Suryakumar 108, Dubey 71, Gowtham 6-104) by an innings and 20 runs

K. Gowtham makes an appeal PTI

Offspinner K Gowtham's six-wicket haul engineered Karnataka's innings-and-20-run thrashing of Mumbai, and helped book their berth in the semi-finals. Faced with a first-innings deficit of 397 runs, Mumbai were bowled out for 377 in their second innings in what was only their fifth innings defeat in Ranji Trophy history.

Resuming the fourth morning on 120 for 3, Mumbai's overnight batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav and Akash Parkar, batted solidly for nearly 25 overs, with Suryakumar going on to bring up his 12th first-class century. The pair had added 98 runs for the fourth wicket, when Suryakumar was run out for 108. Parkar then added 52 runs in the company of Siddhesh Lad (31), but Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar struck with the last ball of the 84th over to have Lad caught behind by CM Gautam. Mumbai slipped further when Vinay and Gautam combined again for a caught-behind, as Mumbai captain Aditya Tare departed for a duck 3.2 overs later.

Mumbai slipped to 295 for 7 as Gowtham broke Parkar's resistance. Gowtham then proceeded to raze the lower order. He first trapped Dhawal Kulkarni, who shepherded Mumbai's rearguard in the first innings, and then bowled Karsh Kothari to reduce Mumbai to 333 for 9. However, debutant Shivam Dubey, who had taken a five-for, put up a valiant fight with a 91-ball 71 that included seven fours and four sixes.

Along with fellow debutant Shivam Malhotra, Dubey tried to force Karnataka to bat again, but Gowtham had Dubey caught by R Samarth, ending a last-wicket stand of 44. While the second-innings bowling honours went to Gowtham, Vinay finished with eight wickets in the match, and was awarded Man of the Match for his 6 for 34 in the first innings, which included a hat-trick.