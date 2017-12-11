Majumdar scores ton as Bengal bat on and on

Bengal 354 (Easwaran 129, Majumdar 94, Chaudhary 5-87) and 695 for 6 (Writtick Chatterjee 216, Majumdar 132*, Easwaran 114) drew with Gujarat 224 (Merai 67, Dinda 3-48, Amit 3-53, Porel 3-64)

Anustup Majumdar drives through the off side PTI

Anustup Majumdar joined Bengal's list of second-innings centurions as they ground Gujarat into the dust on the fifth day in Jaipur. Having already secured a first-innings lead of 130 and extended it to 613 by the end of the fourth day, Bengal chose to rest their bowlers ahead of the semi-finals and not declare their second innings.

Gujarat dismissed the overnight double-centurion Writtick Chatterjee in the fourth over of the morning and took the wicket of Boddupalli Amit not long after, but those would be their only successes of the day. Majumdar, on 6 overnight, made up for the disappointment of falling for 94 in the first innings, and scored an unbeaten 132 (172b, 17x4, 1x6). He added an unbroken 157, in 45 overs, with Aamir Gani, who made an unbeaten 53 off 156 balls (4x4).

By the time the foregone conclusion was reached, Bengal had made 695 for 6 in 231 second-innings overs. Gujarat extracted 70 overs from their offspinner Rujul Bhatt, who finished with figures of 2 for 175. Bhatt had only bowled four overs in Bengal's first innings.