Jadeja hits six sixes in an over, 154 off 69 in SCA district tournament

When Ravindra Jadeja was left out of the ODI squad earlier this year, he slammed a double-century in his first Ranji Trophy innings of the season. Now, with the Sri Lanka limited-overs series ongoing, Jadeja - who has struck three first-class triple-centuries, the most by an Indian - stuck to the destructive pattern and struck six sixes in an over en route to a blistering century on the opening day of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) inter-district T20 tournament.

Jadeja smashed a 69-ball 154 as Jamnagar brushed aside Amreli by 121 runs in their opening game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association 'B' ground in Rajkot. The win gave last year's semi-finalists Jamnagar four points.

Opening the batting with Divyaraj Chauhan, who has turned out for Saurashtra in seven first-class matches, Jadeja was dismissed only in the 19th over. In the 15th over, Jadeja launched a brutal assault against offspinner Nilam Vamja and carted six sixes in a row. Vamja ended up conceding 48 in two overs.

By the time Jadeja was run out in the 19th over, he had unleashed mayhem to propel Jamnagar's total to 239 for 6. He scored 120 off his 154 runs in boundaries - 15 fours and 10 sixes. Jadeja's efforts were supplemented by another Jadeja - Vishwaraj - who struck 39 off 23 balls.

The SCA inter-district T20 tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups. Jamnagar play their next game against Botad on Saturday.