India to host Australia, England for women's T20 tri-series

Itinerary ODI series March 12, India v Australia , Baroda March 15, India v Australia, Baroda March 18, India v Australia, Baroda T20 series March 22, India v Australia, Mumbai March 24, Australia v England, Mumbai March 26, India v England, Mumbai March 28, India v Australia, Mumbai March 30, Australia v England, Mumbai April 1, India v England, Mumbai April 3, Final, Mumbai

Australia women will tour India in March next year for a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship, followed by a T20 tri-series involving the hosts and England.

Australia begin the tour with two 50-over warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai before moving to Baroda for three ODIs against India.

They will then return to Mumbai for the tri-series, starting on March 22. Each side will play four matches before the final on April 3.

Australia are currently placed third on the Women's Championship table with four points from three games, followed by England, who have two points from three games. Australia had recently won the multi-format Ashes, including a 2-1 series victory in the ODI series.

India, meanwhile, haven't played ODI cricket since their stellar run to the World Cup final in July, when they narrowly lost to England.