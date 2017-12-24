India bowl, hand Washington Sundar T20I debut

India have won the toss and elected to bowl in the final T20I of their three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium (2:36)

India chose to bowl v Sri Lanka

Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

At 18 years and 80 days, Washington Sundar, the offspinning allrounder, became the youngest to represent India in a T20I as Rohit Sharma elected to bowl in the third and final game of the series in Mumbai.

With Thisara Perera insisting Sri Lanka would have batted had they won the toss, both sides got what they wanted on what has traditionally been a flat batting deck at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sundar aside, India also handed an opportunity to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who debuted during the T20I series against New Zealand in Rajkot. With Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rested, India's bowling attack is thin on experience. Jaydev Unadkat, the left-arm seamer, will spearhead the attack with support from Hardik Pandya as the third seam-bowling option.

"I don't think conditions will change a lot. We wanted to change things a bit, we've been batting first [in the first two games]," Rohit said. "At this time of the year, dew will be a factor in India. But we've taken that out of our system. It's important to play good cricket, we've played enough to know how to approach different conditions. It's been a great home season. We want to end the year on a high."

Sri Lanka, who have conceded totals of 180 and 260 in Cuttack and Indore respectively, made two changes, one of them forced in the wake of Angelo Mathews' hamstring niggle. Danushka Gunathilaka, the hard-hitting top-order batsman, and allrounder Dasun Shanaka were included in the XI. Chathuranga de Silva made way along with Mathews.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Upul Tharanga, 3 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 6 Asela Gunaratne, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Thisara Perera (capt), 9 Akila Dananjaya, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Nuwan Pradeep